Higher Education Secretary visits new NTA office to review infrastructure, admin setup

A few weeks ago, the apex court judges hearing the matter on NEET UG paper leak also said that they will visit the new office to inspect and review the infrastructure and security arrangement put in place. (Representational Images)

Higher Education Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee visited the new National Testing Agency (NTA) office on Saturday to review the new infrastructure and administrative set up.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Education said, “During the visit, she [Mukherjee] interacted with senior NTA officials, inspected the operational facilities, and conducted a comprehensive review of the new infrastructure and administrative setup to ensure seamless conduct of upcoming examinations.”

After the NEET paper leak in May, which led to massive protests at Jantar Mantar and triggering the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, NTA made a series of changes to bolster public confidence in the organisation.