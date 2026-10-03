Higher Education Secretary visits new NTA office to review infrastructure, admin setup

Higher Education Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee visited the new National Testing Agency (NTA) office on Saturday to review the new infrastructure and administrative set up.
In a post on X, the Ministry of Education said, “During the visit, she [Mukherjee] interacted with senior NTA officials, inspected the operational facilities, and conducted a comprehensive review of the new infrastructure and administrative setup to ensure seamless conduct of upcoming examinations.”
After the NEET paper leak in May, which led to massive protests at Jantar Mantar and triggering the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, NTA made a series of changes to bolster public confidence in the organisation.
Close on the heels of the paper leak turmoil, NTA removed about 600 staff and improved or replaced its existing processes. They also submitted in a court recently that it is shifting from its earlier exam-centric framework to a functional, vertical structure, with officials and specialists being organised around specific areas of expertise.
Some of the changes manifested in the physical as well.
NTA shifted its main office from South East Delhi’s Okhla to 55,524.53 sqft of office space at the Government of India Press Building on Minto Road in Central Delhi.
“Confidential operations have been shifted in the last month to the newly allotted government office building…the allotments will ensure that the functional verticals and the apex leadership of the NTA will be in a secure government premise. This will also ensure that the confidential operations division can be structured with the level of security that has been mandated by the HLCE,” the Ministry said in an affidavit to the Supreme Court during the last hearing.
A few weeks ago, the apex court judges hearing the matter on NEET UG paper leak also said that they will visit the new office to inspect and review the infrastructure and security arrangement put in place.
As per officials, a comprehensive security protocol is being prepared for the new NTA facility, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deploying 39 personnel here.
Additionally, a chief information security officer has been appointed, and advertisements have been issued for the position of a general manager (Information Security), and its selection process is at an advanced stage.