Higher Education post COVID-19 era: HRD Minister to hold Facebook live session on May 11

The Facebook live session on Higher Education post COVID-19 era will be held on May 11 at 4 pm. Image source: twitter.com/AIUIndia The Facebook live session on Higher Education post COVID-19 era will be held on May 11 at 4 pm. Image source: twitter.com/AIUIndia

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will conduct an interactive session on Facebook on the scenes of Higher Education post COVID-19 era. The Facebook live session will be held on May 11 at 4 pm.

“Please join the interactive session with the Hon’ble HRM @DrRPNishank on Higher Education post COVID19 era on 11th May at 4.00 pm at facebook.com/cmnishank,” the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) tweeted, which HRD minister further retweeted.

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry tweeted another live discussion with teachers on May 14 noon. Those who wish to interact or raise concerns can tweet to him with the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

This will be the fourth webinar hosted by the minister in a month. First, he had addressed parents and later released the dates of JEE Main and NEET, and on May 11, the minister will discuss on higher education.

This time he has asked, through his Twitter handle, for teachers to share their concerns. It is likely that the minister would talk about the shift towards digital education, school fee, and teachers’ salary-related issues.

