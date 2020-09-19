Higher education ecosystem should reflect concern for gender justice: President

President Ram Nath Kovind

The higher education ecosystem should reflect concern for gender justice in terms of enrollment and contribution, especially in technical institutions, said President Ram Nath Kovind today while inaugurating the visitor’s conference on Implementation of NEP 2020: Higher Education.

While addressing the conference digitally, the President said that even though the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 focuses on ‘equity’ and ‘inclusion’, the number of female students is “extremely low in Institutions of National Importance” and particularly in technical education. “This needs to be corrected,” he remarked and said, “higher education ecosystem should reflect concern for gender justice in terms of enrolment and contribution, especially in technical institutions”.

To increase access for education, especially during the pandemic, the President said that the institutes need to focus on the ICT skills “to meet the challenges in providing quality education for all”.

“Universities and institutes of higher education should be centres of innovation. They should provide innovative solutions to national and local problems. Community participation and use of local resources should be encouraged for providing solutions to local problems,” he said highlighting that NEP focuses on implementation, innovation, and critical thinking.

He further said that the implementation of NEP will help India regain its position as the global education hub

“India was a globally respected education hub in ancient times. Universities at Takshashila and Nalanda had iconic status. But today, India’s higher education institutions do not get high positions in global rankings. Effective implementation of the NEP 2020 is likely to restore India’s glory as a great centre of learning,” the present said.

