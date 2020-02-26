High Court to CBSE: Provide long-term plan on conducting exams in violence-hit northeast Delhi

CBSE will set new question papers for those appearing in these centres. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational) CBSE will set new question papers for those appearing in these centres. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational)

The Delhi High Court directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to provide a long-term solution for conducting examinations in violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi. The board on Tuesday had postponed exams for class 10th and 12th at 86 centres located in northeast and east Delhi which saw incidents of violence over a period of three days, leading to the death of 20 people.

The High Court directed the CBSE to inform it about its plan by 2.15 pm today.

According to a senior CBSE official, the board will set new question papers for those appearing in these centres. However, the dates for the exams have not been announced yet.

On Tuesday, the Delhi HC had directed the board to take a decision at the earliest on rescheduling board exams in one centre in northeast Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also requested CBSE to postpone the exams and announced that private and government schools in violence-affected northeast Delhi will continue to remain closed. He further informed that all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.

