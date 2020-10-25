Here’s top AICTE scholarships for students

Check list of AICTE scholarships for students

The All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE is a nationally acclaimed advisory body that focuses on imparting quality technical education within the country. The key role of AICTE is to provide accreditation to institutions and colleges offering technical education.

Furthermore, it also offers a number of scholarships to facilitate the higher studies of students pursuing technical courses. Among the list of scholarships AICTE offers, one can also find specific scholarships for girls and disabled students.

Given below is the list of top 4 scholarships:

AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme

This scheme is meant to support differently-abled students towards pursuing technical degree/ diploma courses from AICTE recognised institutions. Specially-abled students who have more than 40 per cent disability can avail benefits under this scheme, provided their annual family income is less than Rs 8 lakh from all sources.

They must be admitted into the first or second (through lateral entry) year of degree/ diploma course at an AICTE approved institution.

Number of scholarships: Not specified

Eligibility: Differently-abled students in first year degree/ diploma course

Awards: Up to Rs 50,000 per annum

Application timeline: Between September and October (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP)

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls

Girl students who are studying in the first/second (through lateral entry only) year of technical diploma/degree course can avail benefits under this scheme. The key objective of this scheme is to empower young girls with knowledge, skills and self-confidence so that they can contribute to the development process. The annual income of the family must be less than Rs 8 lakh from all sources. Please note that up to two girls per family can avail benefits under this scheme.

Number of scholarships: 5,000

Eligibility: Girl students studying in 1st/ 2nd year of technical diploma/ degree courses

Awards: Up to Rs 50,000 per annum

Application timeline: Between September and October (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP)

AICTE PG (GATE/GPAT) Scholarship

Aimed to ensure the development of technical education in India, this AICTE scheme supports the postgraduate education of GATE/GPAT qualified students. To be eligible for this scholarship, the students are required to take admission in the first year of MTech/ME/MPharma/MArch courses at an AICTE recognized institution.

Number of scholarships: Not specified

Eligibility: GATE/GPAT qualified students

Awards: Rs 12,400 per month

Application timeline: Between September and December (tentative)

Application mode: Online through dedicated AICTE portal

Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), J&K

This scholarship scheme aims to support the youth of Jammu & Kashmir in pursuing their higher education outside the state. The scholarship facilitates the access to quality education for students who are domiciles of J&K. They must have passed Class 12 and enrolled in a general, technical or professional degree course at undergraduate level. The annual family income must be less than Rs 8 lakh from all sources. Number of scholarships: 5,000

Eligibility: Class 12 passed students pursuing general, professional or technical degree courses

Awards: Up to Rs 3 lakh per annum and other benefits

Application timeline: Between July and September (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the official PMSSS J&K scholarship portal

