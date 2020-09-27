Here’s top 5 merit-cum-means based scholarship programmes, apply now

Apply for these merit-cum-means based scholarships. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The incidences of meritorious students dropping out of their education due to lack of financial resources are quite common in India. Considering this unfortunate situation, many government departments and private organisations offer merit-cum-means scholarships to financially support meritorious and deserving students coming from economically weaker sections of the society.

These scholarships, which are often referred to as MCM scholarships, are generally given to students based on their academic merit and financial need.

Given below is the list of top five merit-cum-means based scholarships that are being offered by the government. Students must keep track of these scholarships to avoid missing out on opportunities.

Merit Cum Means Scholarship for Professional and Technical Courses CS (Minorities)

Open for students belonging to minority communities like Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis/ Zoroastrians, this scholarship offers financial support to meritorious and underprivileged students pursuing technical or professional courses at undergraduate or postgraduate level from a recognised institution.

The students are required to have secured at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade in the previous examination. Also, they must get admission on the basis of competitive entrance examination or must obtain at least 50 per cent marks in class 12 or graduation, in case of direct admission. The annual family income should be less than Rs 2.50 lakh per annum from all sources.

Provider detail: Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), Government of India

Eligibility: Minority community students pursuing professional and technical courses

Awards: Course fee and maintenance allowance

Application timeline: Between August and October (tentative)

Application mode: Apply online through the National Scholarship Portal

National Means Cum Merit Scholarship

This scholarship aims to support meritorious students coming from economically weaker sections of the society. Under this scholarship, the students of class 9 who have secured at least 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in class 8 examination can avail a financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per annum.

The selection of scholars for this scholarship is made on the basis of a selection test. To appear for the test, the students are required to have obtained at least 55 per cent marks in class 7 examination as well. The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 1.50 lakh from all sources.

Provider detail: Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India

Eligibility: Class 9 students

Awards: Rs 12,000 per annum

Application timeline: Between August and October (tentative)

Application mode: Apply online through the National Scholarship Portal

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students

This merit-cum-means scholarship is meant for meritorious students coming from underprivileged sections of the society. The students who have passed class 12 examination or its state equivalent and are above the 80th percentile of successful candidates can avail benefits under this scheme.

They are required to pursue a regular course like B.Tech or MBBS from a reputed Indian university/college. The annual family income should be less than Rs 8 lakh from all sources. Provider Detail: Department of Higher Education, MHRD, Government of India.

Eligibility: Class 12 passed students

Awards: Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per annum

Application timeline: Between August and October (tentative)

Application mode: Apply online through the National Scholarship Portal

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls

Applicable for girl students who are pursuing the first year of technical diploma/degree at an AICTE recognised institution, this scholarship aims to empower young girls with skills, knowledge and self-confidence.

Under this scheme, a total of 5,000 girl students are rewarded with financial assistance to cover their college fees and other study-related expenses. Up to two girls of a family can avail the benefits provided they are studying in the first year or second year (lateral entry) of a technical diploma/ degree programme. The annual family income should be less than Rs 8 lakh per annum from all sources.

Provider detail: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

Eligibility: Girl students studying in 1st year of technical courses

Awards: Rs 50,000 per annum

Application timeline: Between September and October (tentative)

Application mode: Apply online through the National Scholarship Portal

Swami Vivekananda Merit Cum Means Scholarship for Minorities, West Bengal

This scholarship is meant for students who are domiciles of West Bengal. Under this scholarship, minority community students who are studying in class 11 to postgraduate level at an institution located in West Bengal receive variable financial assistance.

The students are required to fulfil the minimum education qualification requirements at each level of education (i.e. between 53 per cent and 75 per cent depending on the current level of education). Also, the annual family income should be less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

Provider detail: Government of West Bengal

Eligibility: Students of class 11 onwards

Awards: Up to Rs 60,000 per annum

Application timeline: Between September and November (tentative)

Application mode: Apply online through official SVMCM portal

