Here’s list of top 5 UGC scholarship programmes for students, apply now

UGC or University Grants Commission is a reputed statutory body of the Ministry of Education (formerly known as MHRD), Government of India. It is responsible for determining, coordinating and maintaining the standards of higher education in India. It also offers a number of scholarships to support the higher education of students nationwide.

The meritorious and underprivileged students who are pursuing university or college level education can avail benefits under these scholarships.

Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme for NER

This scholarship aims to promote higher education in the North-Eastern Region in India and increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER). Under this scholarship, the students of North-Eastern Region who have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) can avail variable financial assistance.

They are required to have secured admission in the first year of a general/professional/technical/medical/paramedical course at a recognised college/institute/university. The annual income of the family must be less than Rs 4.50 lakh from all sources.

Number of scholarships: 10,000

Eligibility: Class 12 passed students of North-Eastern Region

Awards: Up to Rs 7,800 per month

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application mode: Apply online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP)

PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child

As the name suggests, this scholarship is meant to support girl education and compensate for the direct costs involved in their education. Girl students, who happen to be the only girl child in their families and are below 30 years of age can avail benefits under this scheme. They must have taken admission in the first year of a regular, full-time master’s degree course at any designated university or postgraduate college.

Number of Scholarships: 3,000

Eligibility: Single girl child up to 30 years of age

Awards: Rs 36,200 per annum for two years

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application mode: Apply online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP)

PG Merit Scholarship for University Rank Holders

The key objective of this scholarship is to encourage talented boys and girls to pursue postgraduate level education and assist them in their expenses. Under this scholarship, the first and second rank holders of graduation courses who are pursuing postgraduate courses can avail financial benefits.

They are required to have obtained at least 60 per cent marks in graduation. The age of the candidates must be below 30 years. Also, they must have completed their graduation in streams like Physical Sciences, Life Science, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce or Languages.

Number of Scholarships: 3,000

Eligibility: University rank holders (1st and 2nd) at UG level and pursuing PG

Awards: Rs 3,100 per month for two years

Application timeline: Between August and November (Tentative)

Application mode: Apply online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP)

PG Scholarship Scheme for SC/ST Students for Professional Courses

Aimed to support the postgraduate studies of students in professional subjects, this scholarship is particularly meant for students belonging to the SC/ ST category. The students are required to be studying in the first year of a professional course at postgraduate level during the current academic year.

They must be studying in one of the recognized Institutes/Universities/Colleges.

Number of Scholarships: 1,000

Eligibility: SC/ST students studying in the first year of professional courses at PG level

Awards: Scholarship up to Rs 7,800 per month and contingency up to Rs 15,000 per annum

Application timeline: Between August and November (Tentative)

Application mode: Apply online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP)

Dr. D. S. Kothari Postdoctoral Fellowship Scheme

The fellowship aims to support the full-time research work of young researchers up to 35 years of age who have either received their PhD degree or submitted their PhD thesis under Science faculty. It is also open for young teachers below 35 years of age who are working on confirmed posts in academic institutes. Furthermore, the candidates who have already applied for the fellowship but were unsuccessful, can also apply.

Number of Fellowships: 300

Eligibility: PhD degree holders up to 35 years of age

Awards: Fellowship up to Rs 54,000 per month and contingency grant of Rs 1 lakh per annum

Application timeline: Round the year

Application mode: Apply online through the official application page of DSKPDF (Dr D. S. Kothari Postdoctoral Fellowship).

