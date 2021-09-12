Here’s how to know estimate rank with NEET 2021 rank predictor

With the NEET exam concluding on September 12, many candidates would like to estimate their probable ranks so that they can plan their admissions. This is where the NEET 2021 rank predictor comes into use. A convenient and easy to use tool, the NEET rank predictor uses their probable scores and gives their estimated NEET 2021 ranks as the result. The steps to use the rank predictor of NEET 2021 and other details are given here.

To use the NEET 2021 rank predictor, candidates will need their probable scores. They can use the NEET answer key and their OMR sheet to compute their probable scores.

How to use the NEET rank prredictor tool?

Follow the steps mentioned below to know the expected NEET ranks with the help of the rank predictor tool:

Click on the link: NEET Rank Predictor to open the tool. Register by entering details like name, email id, mobile number. Next, enter the NEET marks (expected). Click on ‘Predict my Rank’ option and the estimated NEET 2021 rank will be displayed.

Note: NEET Marks field is mandatory to predict the ranks. The other fields like application number and date of birth are optional.

Important: The NEET rank predictor is based on the user inputs. Ranks predicted will solely depend upon the details entered by the candidate.

How to calculate the NEET 2021 scores?

NEET Scores 2021 = Number of correct answers X 4 – Number of incorrect answers X 1

Once the NEET 2021 rank is known, candidates can look up the college cutoffs and eligibility criteria to plan their medical admissions.

About NEET 2021 exam

NTA conducted NEET 2021 exam on September 12 in pen and paper-based mode. NEET result is expected to be released by NTA after the final answer key. Candidates will be able to avail the qualifying cutoff with the NEET result which will determine their qualifying status and eligibility for admissions.