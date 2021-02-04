Here’s how to attempt GATE 2021

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) on February 6, 7, 13 and 14. The exam will be held online as per the COVID-19 guidelines.

At this stage, the focus should be on how to retain what has been already prepared, how to manage time, and what should be the exam day strategy.

How to attempt GATE 2021?

How to manage time in the exam: Many good students drop a rank because they could not attempt one or two exam questions due to time constraints. To beat the time, you need to practice racing against time. To do so, practice previous year GATE question papers or take mock tests. While doing so, keep a time limit of 2.5 hours. Though GATE is a 3 hours exam but practising under pressure will help in understanding time management.

Practice strategy to attempt the paper: On the day of the exam, it shall be convenient to plan how to attempt the paper. You can make a set of plans for the same. Now apply these plans while you practice the GATE mock tests or previous year papers. This way you can find out which plan works the best for you.

How to revise to retain the maximum: Forgetting is natural. Thus, training the brain to retain maximum information is important. For this, one may follow the steps below.

– Revise the syllabus when your brain is more attentive and active. It can vary from person to person. Identify at what time the brain is most active and do revision at that time.

– Write down the important points as you revise. The brain retains pictures for a longer period of time. Hence if you write what you read, the brain takes a picture of the written material and stores it for a longer period.

– Focus on one topic at a time. Do not leave one topic in the middle and move on to the next one. Complete one topic entirely and then move on to the next.

How to keep stress at bay: It is natural that as the exam approaches, one might feel panicked. Thinking a lot about what is left and stressing how to complete the leftovers causes panic. Now, the solution is to focus on what has been done and not to think about what is left. This is the time to make strong topics stronger, rather than starting anything new.

Focus only on preparation: Amidst COVID-19, there is a lot of demand from the students for postponement of GATE 2021. However, unless IIT Bombay provides an official announcement in this regard, the exam will be held as per the schedule. Therefore, diversion of any sort must not be entertained. The extra mile that you will walk now for GATE preparation can take you in the toppers category.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a national level engineering entrance exam. IITs conduct it for admission to PG programs M.Tech, ME, PhD. In addition to this, the scores of the exam is also used for recruitment in PSUs.