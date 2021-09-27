Here’s how NEET UG aspirants can calculate scores, check previous year’s cut-off

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) exam was conducted on September 12, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET 2021 answer key in the last week of September on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Although NTA is yet to release the answer key but many reputed coaching institutes such as Allen and Akash Institute have published the answer key.

Recommended: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH colleges through NEET Score/Rank] Use – NEET 2021 College Predictor

Students are advised to verify their marked answer from the NEET answer key released. With the help of NEET-UG 2021 answer key, candidates can know their expected score and chances of admission in the medical college across the country. Students can refer to the previous year cut-off score to have an idea of which medical course they will get.

How to calculate NEET scores:

As per the marking scheme, four marks will be awarded for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates should refer to the NEET answer key 2021 and count all the correct and wrong answers and calculate their overall marks as per the marking scheme. Here are the steps to calculate expected scores.

Download NEET answer key for particular question paper code

Count the number of correct and incorrect answers

As per the marking scheme, multiply total correct answers with 4 and total wrong answers with 1

Now, subtract the total wrong attempts from total correct answers to get the NEET expected score

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2021 admit card released: Here are 5 changes introduced by JoSAA this year

Check the formula below:

NEET scores = total correct answers X 4 – total incorrect answers X 1

NEET 2021 cut-off:

After calculating the probable scores, aspirants can refer to the NEET cut off percentile and marks to pass the entrance exam. The cut off percentile remains the same every year, while the corresponding marks change. Check the NEET-UG cut-off percentile and previous year marks to get an idea of qualifying the medical entrance exam.

NEET cut-off percentile and marks:

Category Cut-off percentile Cut-off marks (2020) General 50th 720-147 SC/ST/OBC 40th 146-113 General-PH 45th 146-129 SC/ST/OBC – PH 40th 128-113

Admission process through NEET:

NEET 2021 result is expected to be announced in the second week of October. NEET cut-off will also be declared along with the result. After the declaration of result, the NEET counselling will start.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET-UG counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc & AH. In the counselling, 15 per cent of seats will be allotted on the basis of the All India Quota (AIQ) and the rest of the 85 per cent will be the state quota. MCC will conduct the counselling in three rounds only for 15 per cent of seats and all the states will conduct the counselling for the remaining 85 per cent of seats of the state quota.