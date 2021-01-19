Plastic shields, swab testing: Here’s how schools reopened worldwide

With the drop in COVID-19 cases and a vaccine in place, schools all across the globe have started resuming physical classes in a phased manner. In India too, physical classes gradually resumed in September. Other countries including Denmark, Australia had already started classes in May last year.

While face masks, hand sanitisers and social distancing guidelines are common across most of the countries, many countries are opting for unique ways to reopen schools. Denmark, for instance, did not make face masks mandatory for students, while students in Canada used visors or face shields instead of face masks.

IN PICTURES | Here’s how Delhi schools reopened for Classes 10, 12 students

Here’s a detailed look at how schools are reopening across countries and their guidelines to fight COVID-19

No face masks, visors

Face masks are not compulsory for students in Denmark. However, they are required to mandatorily wash their hands in a gap of two hours. Education materials need to be cleaned twice a day.

In Canada, where schools in all the 13 districts have been opened, students and staff in most of the schools are using visors, protective shields instead of face masks. According to UNESCO guidelines, face masks, hand sanitisers, social distancing are mandatory for students and teachers attending schools.

Social distancing, staggered classes

Schools in most of the countries are maintaining social distancing at the time of reopening schools. The schools in Denmark, Netherland, Switzerland kept a distance of two metres (6.5) feet in between desks.

READ | Online classes to continue even as schools reopen: Education Minister

The schools in Denmark asked parents to use different entrances and to use staggered timings. The schools in the area are also continuing their classes in various shifts and reduced the duration of a class. Several schools reported having installed additional toilets and sinks to restrict the spread of infections.

Thermal screenings, swab testing

In China, students and staffs have to go through mandatory thermal screening to enter schools. Also, diagnostic testing is being done on the school grounds. In schools in Wuhan, swab samples are collected from all the students who are attending schools daily.

Explained | What will change for students, staff when schools reopen in India?

Plastic shields, gel dispensers

The schools in Netherland are using plastic shields and disinfectant gel dispensers at the doorways. The students’ desk is being separated with plexiglass, and plastic shields are being installed. Schools all over the world made hand sanitisers mandatory for students attending schools.