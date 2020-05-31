Here is what students want from digital education

Students are pushed to study online amid lockdown (Express photo) Students are pushed to study online amid lockdown (Express photo)

Even as school students have moved towards learning digitally, a majority of them (as many as 44 per cent) had not experienced online learning tools before the pandemic. Further, 24 per cent of students in the higher education sector expressed similar concerns, as per the latest survey report. Yet, students across levels are willing to study online, as per the study.

The report titled ‘From Schooling to Learning: Voices from the COVID-19 Pandemic’ by digital marketing firm Evaldesign and Gutenberg states that network issues have been a major problem for students. Among positives, students pursuing higher education perceive the flexibility and self-paced nature of e-learning to be a key positive feature.

Moving ahead in the digital domain, students want an “advertisement-free experience” and an “improvement in the ability to ask questions and solve doubts in real-time”. Meanwhile, teachers seek “secure online tools” that enhance peer interaction, contain “feedback loops”, and offer “contextualised content and offline functionality”.

As per the study, teachers also appreciate the learning that accompanies the development of new pedagogical tools and resources as more and more learning moves online.

Even as 54 per cent of teachers said that they had used tech-tools earlier, most of them have discovered newer tools during the lockdown. As per the report, a majority of teachers have found online resources via internet searches (37 per cent) and peer groups (19 per cent) and as many as 10 per cent said that government directives were the source of information.

Most students who were admitted to universities seeking higher education abroad are deferring their studies to a later year. The biggest concern for them is the possible employment shortage caused by the economic downturn. Most are either deferring to another year, or think there is a 50 per cent chance that they will not start as planned. Students do not think that doing one or two terms online will be worthwhile.

