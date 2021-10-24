List of new courses launched by IITs and IIMs this week

As the new session is about to begin, the premier institutes of the country — IITs and IIMs — have launched several new courses. Students who will be beginning their academic journey this year will have more options to choose from.

The newly launched courses are not limited to college students, but some programmes have also been introduced for working professionals. Here’s a list of all the new courses launched by premier technical and management institutes:

New BTech programmes – IIT Patna

IIT Patna has launched three new degree programmes at the undergraduate (UG) level. The admission to all three BTech courses will be done on the basis of JEE Advanced score. The newly-launched courses are BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, BTech in Engineering Physics, and Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computing.

BS programme – IIT Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has launched a new four-year programme that will replace the already existing five-year integrated Master of Science (MSc) at the institute from this year onwards.

The BS programme will be offered in the following courses — applied geology, chemistry, economics, exploration geophysics, mathematics and computing, and physics.

Advanced diploma in virtual reality – IIT Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras will soon offer an advanced diploma programme in virtual reality which will be offered in both online and offline mode. The course would be open for anyone with an engineering background including students currently enrolled in engineering degrees anywhere in India.

The applications will be available from November 2021 and the first batch will commence from January 2022. The course will have an annual intake of 50 students.

BTech courses in emerging domains – IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad has launched three BTech programmes in Biotechnology & Bioinformatics, Computational Engineering & Industrial Chemistry. The BTech curriculum provides the opportunity for the students to take courses from all branches of the sciences, viz., math, physics, and chemistry in the first two semesters.

Students will have an opportunity to increase their depth in the subject by undertaking elective courses from any other department and can also get a minor in areas of their interest, outside the department, like entrepreneurship, computer science, etc by completing 12 additional credits in that area.

Executive programme in strategic sales management – IIM Indore

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore has launched an executive programme in strategic sales management. The new programme is designed in collaboration with Jigsaw to help sales professionals and aspirants across different experience levels incorporate digital skills for a profound sales team-building and strategic approach towards driving sales.

Anyone with graduation along with a minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience is eligible for the executive programme. For detailed information about the programme, applicants can visit jigsawacademy.com/iimi-executive-program-in-strategic-sales-management/.