Hemmed in by the Board, IIM-Calcutta director resigns a year before her term ends

Almost a month after the institute’s Board of Governors (BoG) clipped her powers, Anju Seth, IIM-Calcutta’s first woman director, has quit the post almost a year before her term ends, The Indian Express has learned.

Seth’s resignation comes two days after she went on sick leave, leaving Prashant Mishra, Dean (New Initiatives and External Relations), in charge as acting director. Her term was to end in February 2022. The newspaper couldn’t reach her for a comment.

The development is significant as it comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented confrontation between the director and the institute’s Board. Seth had accused Chairman Shrikrishna Kulkarni of infringing on her executive powers, and the Board, in turn, had accused her of improper conduct.

As first reported by The Indian Express on March 4, the confrontation snowballed into a full-blown crisis last month after the Board passed a resolution against Seth and divested her of the powers to make appointments and take disciplinary action.

In what could have further ratcheted up pressure against Seth, the BoG started an early search for her successor in the first week of March by advertising the. The IIM Act states that an institute’s Board should initiate a new director’s appointment nine months ahead of the post falling vacant.

In December, over 75% of the IIM-Calcutta faculty had, in a letter to the Ministry of Education, alleged that Seth had centralised powers and usurped their administration and decision-making role.

Seth, in an email to The Indian Express in January, had dismissed the allegations as the work of “a small group of individuals”, upset with her efforts to foster a culture of transparency and accountability.

Seth was appointed as the first woman head of IIM-Calcutta in November 2018. She is an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta (1978) and has a doctorate from University of Michigan (1988). She joined Virginia Tech in 2008 and headed its department of management from 2008 to 2013. Previously, she was with University of Illinois and University of Houston.