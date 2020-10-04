Helplines, WhatsApp groups: DU gears up for online admissions

Principals said issues likely to crop up include lack of connectivity, choosing electives, among others

With just about a week to go for undergraduate admissions, Delhi University (DU) colleges are gearing up for their first ever online admission process. From creating WhatsApp groups of teachers to forming committees and making notes of potential problem areas, several steps are being taken to ensure the process goes smoothly.

DU is set to release its first cut- off list on October 12.

Hansraj College Principal Rama said that while it had not yet decided if teachers have to come to college during the admission process, the possibility was low as digital coordination was going smoothly.

“Most of our meetings are taking place online. Our department meetings have already begun to decide cut-offs. We will discuss in the Admission Committee if teachers will come to college or not. But we have already created WhatsApp groups of teachers for coordination. Every few days, they hold meetings via video conferencing, and it has been smooth till now,” she said.

Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava said the college will need to have many more teachers involved in the admission process this year. “Usually, admission is open from 9 am to 1 pm. But this time, it will be till 5 pm, so we will require a higher number of working people. Whether we will have teachers working from college or remotely, we will discuss. I would prefer if teachers are in college, but it will be decided through a consensus. For the OBE (open book exams), we had a control room, but if there’s no student coming, it really doesn’t matter where you are,” she said.

SGTB Khalsa College Principal Jaswinder Singh said some things will require more caution while conducting admissions. “We will need to be more cautious in the admission of reserved categories. If the caste certificates are issued on a digital platform, it will be easier to verify. If they are not, we will have to take extra steps for verification,” he said. Another issue, he said, could be in choosing elective courses. “I think for course combinations, teachers will contact students and give them a list of available elective courses. This will also be put up on the college website.

Some general elective courses are very popular, some are not. So we will have to see how to allot these to students,” he said.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College principal Anil Sardana said while some challenges are anticipated during the online admission process, conducting OBE was far more difficult. “There are the likely problems of network and internet connectivity. The verification process after the cut-off list release is going to be done digitally this year, so we will be setting up helplines for the applicants. We will be conducting 60-70 admissions per department, and around 400 admissions in the commerce department. We hope the online verification will be done seamlessly, but in case there is any issue, the teachers will directly contact the applicants,” he said.

At Aryabhatta College, Principal Manoj Sinha said they will constitute department-wise committees of around three teachers to check if applicants have calculated their percentages correctly while claiming a seat. “With each cut-off list, the committees will check to see if there has been any misunderstanding in the calculation of marks. One concern that some principals share is the verification of some documents… those which require forensic checks can only be carried out when colleges open and students report to them. This could be a problem if there is an error in any student’s verification, since by then, they will not be able to take admission under later cut-off lists…,” he said

