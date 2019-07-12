Help students belonging to EWS category: DUSU writes to 7 Delhi MPs, Union ministers

The Delhi University Students’ Union has written to seven Delhi MPs and some Union ministers to help students belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS).

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses. The number of seats for undergraduate courses has increased to 62,000. Separate cut-offs for the EWS category have also been released.

The DUSU has written letters to all MPs from Delhi as well as a few Union ministers urging them to help students belonging to the EWS category and if possible, personally try to bear fees of as many students as possible.

It has sent letters to ministers Dr Harsh Vardhan, Anurag Thakur, Gajendra Singh Sekhawat and MPs elected from seven seats of Delhi — Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans, Ramesh Bidhuri, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad-led DUSU has decided to provide scholarship to 50 students from the economically weaker section and the process of selection for which has already begun.

DUSU president Shakti Singh said, “We at DUSU are helping 50 such students but have also requested all MPs from Delhi and other prominent ministers to help as many students possible at their personal level.

“There are many such students who require help in order to attain higher education and DUSU is trying its best to help them,” he added.