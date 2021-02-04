Hebrew University of Jerusalem launches MA in Smart Cities and Urban Informatics

The Rothberg International School at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem launched MA in smart cities and urban informatics. Taught by the Department of Geography, faculty of social sciences, the programme aims to develop a new generation of urban planners, analysts, and policymakers with the requisite toolbox for addressing the challenges of the smart city.

The university claims that the course capitalists on the existing programme in urban planning at the Hebrew University and the geoinformatics track in the department of geography. “It is curated for social science students who want to acquire a broad-based understanding of contemporary urban development utilising state of the art techniques in spatial analysis,” it added.

The programme focuses on smart cities and urban informatics. Where the former is an urban ecosystem optimising city functions and driving economic growth while improving quality of life, the later is a suite of tools and methods applied to urban issues. Geo-data is crucial for a better understanding of human interactions with the city.

The programme is a one-year, 32-credit course taught in English. “It is structured such that students acquire the key analytic competences in a relatively short-term frame the programme offers an opportunity to study in and experience the City of Jerusalem. With an active technological ecosystem, the city offers the ideal backdrop for the programme,” the university says in official statement.

Interested can apply at smartcities.huji.ac.il/. The application process will be open till April 29. A $200 scholarship will be awarded to students who apply to the programme by April 29, 2021, are accepted, and pay tuition in full by May 13, 2021.

The university will be conducting a Virtual Open Day on March 14, 2021 for students looking to study and gather information about the programme. Anyone who has studied an undergraduate degree from a recognised university in India can apply for the course. The students are required to have an average of 85 per cent or equivalent grade average with a recommended band of 6 or above in IELTS.