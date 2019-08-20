Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh: Schools, colleges in Chamba to remain shut on Tuesday

Toggle Menu
In its order issued by the district administration, all schools, colleges, universities, ITIs, polytechnics and anganwari centres have been asked to remain shut

In its order issued by the district administration, all schools, colleges, universities, ITIs, polytechnics and anganwari centres have been asked to remain shut. Representational Image/ File

All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district will be closed on Tuesday as heavy to extremely heavy rains remain unabated in the region, district officials said. In its order issued by the district administration, all schools, colleges, universities, ITIs, polytechnics and anganwari centres have been asked to remain shut.

“In view of heavy rains, blockages and damage caused to roads, it has become necessary to order closure of all the educational institutions in Shimla district on August 20 for the safety of students,” Chamba Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate Vivek Bhatia said.

