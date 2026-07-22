School Holidays: J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand shut schools as IMD predicts heavy rainfall

As the southwest monsoon intensifies across northern India, several states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, have suspended regular school operations and issued advisories for educational institutions amid forecasts of heavy rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast issued on July 22, fairly to widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad between July 22 and July 24, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures.

Taking precautionary measures, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday, i.e., July 21, 2026, has declared the extension of school holidays in the regions till July 26. Earlier, the authorities had announced summer vacations from July 6 due to intense heat wave conditions in the state, and the schools were supposed to reopen on July 20.