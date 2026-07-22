School Holidays: J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand shut schools as IMD predicts heavy rainfall

As the southwest monsoon intensifies across northern India, several states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, have suspended regular school operations and issued advisories for educational institutions amid forecasts of heavy rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast issued on July 22, fairly to widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad between July 22 and July 24, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures.
Taking precautionary measures, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday, i.e., July 21, 2026, has declared the extension of school holidays in the regions till July 26. Earlier, the authorities had announced summer vacations from July 6 due to intense heat wave conditions in the state, and the schools were supposed to reopen on July 20.
The Education Minister Sakina Ittoo took to her X account to announce the decision. In her post, she stated, “Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers and their families as our foremost priority, the summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division is hereby extended up to 26th July, 2026,”.
All the schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division will continue in their routine from Monday. Adding to her statement, she advised: “I request everyone to stay safe, remain vigilant and follow the advisories issued by the concerned authorities. Wishing everyone good health and safety,”.
IMD has predicted that widespread rainfall would likely cover the regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from July 22 to July 27, 2026. The state governments or the education authorities of the above-mentioned states have not released any official order declaring holidays for school students as of now. Any updates regarding the same will be informed here once issued by officials.
All the students and their parents are thereby advised to comply with the official notice and keep a close check on the official state notices and IMD Reports.