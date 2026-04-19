Heatwave Alert: States that have changed school timings — From Jharkhand to Telangana

With a heatwave sweeping across large parts of India and temperatures pushing towards 44 degrees Celsius in several districts, states are stepping in to protect students — revising school timings, advancing summer breaks, and issuing heat safety advisories as classrooms turn warm in peak afternoon hours. Here is the list of states where school timings have been changed:

The School Education and Literacy Department has issued a revised timing order amid a heatwave warning that has pushed temperatures to alarming levels across the state. In view of the rising temperatures, the School Education and Literacy Department announced revised timings for government primary and secondary schools across Jharkhand, effective from April 1, with classes in government primary and upper schools now conducted from 7 am to 1 pm, replacing the earlier timing of 9 am to 3 pm.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

The District Basic Education Officer (BSA), Prayagraj, has issued an official order via its X handle revising school timings for Classes 1 to 8 in view of the ongoing heatwave. The new schedule will replace the existing timetable across all recognised institutions in the district. As per the directive dated April 18, 2026, schools will now function from 7:30 am to 12 pm, with the changes coming into effect from April 20, 2026.

Odisha

District Collector Madhusudan Das has ordered the closure of all government, aided, and private schools—including Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Eklavya Model Residential Schools—from April 20 to April 22 following a red warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Authorities clarified that supplementary examinations for Classes 5 and 8 will continue as scheduled from 7 am to 9 am.

Separate heatwave notifications issued by the administrations of Bolangir, Subarnapur and Kalahandi cited prevailing hot and humid conditions for the decision.

Madhya Pradesh

The Collector and District Magistrate of Satna has revised school timings to protect students from peak afternoon heat. All government, private, central, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, ICSE, CBSE, and other recognised schools in the district will now operate from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, while teachers are required to stay until 1:30 pm.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government announced on Thursday that it has advanced the summer vacation dates for schools across the state due to a heatwave that has caused temperatures to rise above 40 degrees Celsius in several districts.

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The state school education department issued an order stating that summer holidays will now run from April 20 to June 15 for all government, aided, non-aided, and private schools. This change moves the break nearly two weeks earlier than the originally scheduled start date of May 1. However, it’s important to note that this order does not apply to teachers.

Kerala

On the other hand, Kerala General Education V Sivankutty on Wednesday said that special classes during the summer vacation will not be permitted in schools and warned of strict action against institutions violating the rules. In a statement, the minister said that as per the Kerala Education Rules, summer vacation for students is mandated from the last working day of March till May, and this must be strictly followed. He said conducting classes during this period would be a violation of rules, and action would be taken against such institutions.

Citing the prevailing heatwave conditions, the minister said that even revised working hours have been introduced for labourers and forcing children to attend school during this period would amount to a violation of their fundamental and human rights.

Telangana

To prepare for the heatwave in Telangana, all schools have been directed to introduce water bells with mandatory breaks so students stay hydrated. Malls, religious places, and public buildings will serve as cooling centres for people looking to escape the heat. Schools have also been told to avoid open-air classes to prevent children from direct sun exposure. Additionally, Aanganwadi centres across Hyderabad and the state will now run only until 11 am.