Saturday, April 30, 2022
Heat wave: Punjab govt prepones summer vacations for govt schools

As per the latest now order, now summer vacations for all students in government schools will commence from May 15 till June 30.

By: Express News Serivce | Ludhiana |
Updated: April 30, 2022 10:45:23 am
Punjab schools, Heatwave in PunjabThe school timings have been changed from May 2 to May 14. (Representative image)

With sweltering heat continuing in the state, Punjab government Friday ordered change in timings for government school students and also announced preponing of summer vacations.

As per the latest now order, now summer vacations for all students in government schools will commence from May 15 till June 30.

Read |CBSE directs board exam centres to make proper arrangements in view of heatwave, Covid-19

However the order clarifies that keeping in view loss of studies, students have to attend online classes from May 16 to May 31.

The school timings have been changed from May 2 to May 14. Primary students have to attend school from 7 am to 11 am and for middle/high/senior secondary, it will be from 7 am to 12.30 pm.

