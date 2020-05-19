Health Minister raises concerns over CBSE board exams, HRD issues guidelines

CBSE pending board exams from July (Representational image) CBSE pending board exams from July (Representational image)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday raised concerns over the conducting of pending CBSE exams. Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank yesterday released the schedule for the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams, which will be held from July 1.

In his tweet addressed to the HRD Minister, Harsh Vardhan wrote, “I request HRD Ministry to ensure proper cleanliness and hygiene protocol at the exam centres.” He also added, “I convey my best wishes to students and hope for a bright future for them.”

Replying to his concerns, the HRD Minister tweeted from his personal handle and said: “We have issued guidelines to the CBSE in this direction.” He added, “The guidelines issued by the Health Ministry will be followed at every cost.”

What are these guidelines?

While the exact detailed instructions have not been made public yet but in a first, the CBSE also talked about the health of students while issuing the date sheet. The new rules include:

Masks are a must: The board has made wearing of masks mandatory for students and invigilators during the exam, especially those candidates who have a cough.

Sanitiser: Earlier, candidates could only bring a transparent water bottle and stationery to the exam halls. However, now the board has asked the students to bring their own sanitisers. Further, it was earlier reported that sanitisers and masks would also be provided in the exam centres, washrooms, etc, to ensure proper hygiene.

Social distancing: The board had earlier informed that candidates would be made to sit farther than usual to ensure social distancing. This could mean more rooms being used to conduct exams. The exam centre related details will be clearer once the admit cards are released.

Health of the child: The date sheet also mentions that parents should ensure that their child is not sick or undergoing any illness before sending them to the exam halls. Several state boards have added the step of frisking candidates by using thermal checking before entering the exam hall to ensure no child is showing symptoms.

Meanwhile, parents have also raised objection to conduct the board exams amid the global pandemic. Parents’ associations have called it dangerous as many reports suggest that July could see the peak in coronavirus cases in India. “We condemn this move, the government and the CBSE will be held accountable if any child is infected. They are risking the lives of lakhs of students from across India,” they have told The Indian Express.

