Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya proposes India model of medical education

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya proposed India model of medical education that aims at defining accessible, affordable, credible and quality education.

Mansukh Mandaviya was speaking with leaders of 150 private medical schools around the nation.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya proposes India model of medical education
Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, Thursday urged everyone to create an India model of education. “Let us create the India model of medical education that defines paradigm of accessible, affordable, credible and quality education,” he said, while speaking with leaders of 150 private medical schools around the nation.

According to a statement from the health ministry, the minister listened to the feedback, suggestions, insights and queries from representatives of these medical colleges for about three hours. During the interaction, representatives addressed the issues and gave suggestions regarding NEET PG, NeXT, admissions, faculty retirement age, journal articles, bond for rural posting, district residency programme etc.

“It is only with ‘Samvaad’ that we can build an eco-system where the government and other stakeholders in medical education move ahead in an environment of consent and consultation. A strengthened medical education sector is one of the crucial pillars in this,” he further added.

In order to co-create a thriving and energising medical education industry in the nation, Mandaviya encouraged the private medical institutions to step forward in a spirit of partnership. “Let us create the ‘India Model’ of medical education that defines paradigm of accessible, affordable, credible and quality medical education,” he said.

He referred to the new initiatives of ‘Heal in India’ and ‘Heal by India’, saying “India envisions to lead in the global arena on the strength of its medical sector not only to meet the domestic requirements but also meet the global demand of highly skilled and trained manpower, and quality medical and healthcare and wellness services.”

According to the official statement the minister voiced distress at medical schools that have turned into “merely businesses to the exclusion of “sewa bhaav” deeply embedded in the Indian ethos”.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 12:39 IST
