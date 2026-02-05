‘He was seeking counseling, appeared withdrawn’: Police detail last days of IIT Bombay student who died after fall from hostel building

Police said Agarwal had written a one-page note in his diary, the contents of which are being examined as part of the inquiry.

Police probing the death of IIT Bombay student Naman Agarwal said that during questioning of his friends, they learnt that the 21-year-old had been seeking counselling on campus and appeared reclusive in the days leading up to the incident.

Agarwal, a second-year BTech (Civil Engineering) student, died after falling from a hostel building on the IIT Bombay campus early Wednesday. Police officials who recorded statements of students, including his roommate, said Agarwal had visited the hospital inside the IIT campus on February 2 and February 3 on consecutive days, where he met the professional he was consulting.

Police said Agarwal had written a one-page note in his diary, the contents of which are being examined as part of the inquiry. Police are likely to record the statement of the professional he was consulting on Thursday to gather more details, an official said.