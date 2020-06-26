HC stays Maharashtra govt order stopping education institutes from hiking fee

Schools have challenged the order asking them not to hike fee (Representational image) Schools have challenged the order asking them not to hike fee (Representational image)

The Bombay High Court on Friday stayed a Maharashtra Government decision of May 8 that said there will be no hike in school fees for the academic year 2020-21 in the state. The Court passed an interim order and stayed implementation of a government resolution which directed all educational institutions in the state not to hike fees due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

A division bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the government resolution filed by educational institutions including Association of Indian Schools, Global Education Foundation, Kasegaon Education Trust, Sant Dnyaneshwar Mauli Sanstha.

According to the School Education department’s March 30 circular, private schools in the state cannot compel parents to pay fees during the lockdown. Another government notification issued in May warned schools against fee hike.

Aggrieved by the decision, educational institutions across the state approached the High Court and sought the decision to be quashed and set aside. Pending hearing of the case, the petitioners sought from the Court to stay the decision.

The Kasegaon Education Trust, which runs a school in Navi Mumbai submitted through Senior Counsel Milind Sathe and advocate Saket Mone submitted that the decision was in violation of their fundamental rights and put unnecessary restrictions on the administration of educational institutions which includes right to regulate and fix fees.

The petitioners also said that the notice issued on May 29 threatens action under the Epidemic Diseases Act and therefore it is an illegal exercise of statutory powers by the state. The plea sought to set aside the notice.

The institutions sought from the court to restrain the state government from implementing the GR and to stop its employees from interfering or preventing the implementation of fees notified by the institutions to be payable in the academic year 2020-21. With this, the educational trusts sought from the Court to declare the GR as unconstitutional and set it aside. The state government opposed the plea.

After hearing submissions, the bench led by Justice Bhuyan stayed the operation of the government resolution until further orders pending final hearing and disposal of the pleas.

