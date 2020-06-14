HC stays any move to regularise contractual lecturers in Punjab

The case is now listed for hearing on July 1 and the state has been asked to file a reply. (Representational Image) The case is now listed for hearing on July 1 and the state has been asked to file a reply. (Representational Image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed any move to regularise the guest lecturers or any person recruited for the lecturer post other than by way of the process of regular selection, in Punjab.

“No regularisation of any part-time/ad hoc/guest lecturers, or other persons recruited to the post of lecturers other than by way of the process of regular selection as prescribed in the rules, shall be made by the respondents,” Justice Amol Rattan Singh said in an order dated June 10.

The court has also asked the state to not resort to any statute at this stage “as a shelter to issue letters of regularisation”. The case is now listed for hearing on July 1 and the state has been asked to file a reply.

The order was passed in an application seeking an injunction against regularisation of the part-time lecturers or any person with such designation of temporary nature. The court was told by the applicants that government is in process of regularising the services of such people despite the fact that the petitioners in a case pending before HC since 2011 are seeking appointment by way of regular selection to the posts.

