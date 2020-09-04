HC seeks data from Delhi University on degree certificate application, students alleged forced to submit hard copy

"There is no permissibility for DU to insist on the physical filing of documents." (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

SEEKING DATA relating to the number of students who have applied online for digital degree certificates and the number of those who have been issued such certificates, the Delhi High Court has ordered the Delhi University to not insist on submission of hard copies of applications or other related documents for the purpose.

“There is no permissibility for DU to insist on the physical filing of documents. Accordingly, the verification of the applications, which have been filed online for digital degree certificates, shall be done on the basis of online filing. Insistence on the physical presence of the students or the submission of hard copies would be contrary to the order dated August 7, 2020,” Justice Prathiba M. Singh said in an order.

The court in its order last month had ordered Delhi University to issue degree certificates through the online medium to dispense with the need for the physical presence of students and to meet deadlines of students. Following the order, a portal was created and the varsity was ordered by the court to ensure the digital certificates are issued within a week from registration. However, the court in an application was informed by a student that the university was insisting on submission of a hard copy of the online application. The online applications are only provisionally accepted, the court was told.

Observing that insisting on submission of a hard copy will force students to visit the university and will again set the whole process at naught, the court has sought a reply from the university and also asked Delhi University Computer Centre’s Joint Director to join the proceedings through video conferencing on September 7.

