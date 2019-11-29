HC Raps MDU Rohtak: ‘Didn’t even pay lip service to selection process’

The decision was challenged by Deepa, a gold medalist, on the ground that the committee was not constituted as per the norms and also she was not awarded requisite marks as per entitlement. (Representational Image) The decision was challenged by Deepa, a gold medalist, on the ground that the committee was not constituted as per the norms and also she was not awarded requisite marks as per entitlement. (Representational Image)

Observing that even though courts, in matters of academic bodies, give benefit of doubt to them as they are chaired by people of learning who are presumed “to be immune to the vagaries and arbitrariness that bodies chaired by lesser mortals would be prone to”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that the presumption is found to be utterly misplaced more often than not.

The observation came in a petition filed by a gold medalist of Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak against the varsity’s rejection of her candidature for the post of Assistant Professor (Forensic Science) in the Department of Genetics. Directing the MDU to form a fresh committee for undertaking the assessment of three shortlisted candidates, including the gold medalist, the HC said the selection process be completed within a month.

“When a duly constituted selection committee of a university, comprising senior members of its administration and teaching faculty, undertakes selection for appointment to teaching posts, it is expected to discharge the duty resting upon it with care and responsibility. Presently, the selection committee constituted by the (second respondent) University did not even strive to meet that standard. In fact, it did not even resort to paying lip service to a selection process worth the name, as it chose to wash its hands of without assessing the candidates who appeared before it,” reads an order passed by Justice Sanjay Kumar.

In 2017, three candidates were cleared by a screening committee of the university for the post but the selection committee soon declared none of them was suitable. The decision was challenged by Deepa, a gold medalist, on the ground that the committee was not constituted as per the norms and also she was not awarded requisite marks as per entitlement.

Observing it as shocking that records do not reflect any independent assessment by the selection committee, the HC noted that the selection committee seems to have “baldly” gone by the marks awarded by the screening committee and also refused to award the selected candidates any marks for their presentation on the subject or for their interview, on the ground that none of them was suitable.

“Significantly, no cut-off mark was prescribed to assess the suitability of a candidate. In the absence of any such prescription with regard to the minimum marks to be secured by a candidate to aspire for the post, it was not open to the selection committee to refuse to even consider the performance of the candidates during their presentation and interview and fail to award any marks to them,” the order reads.

