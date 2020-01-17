Punjab and Haryana HC orders GADVASU to conduct Bathinda college counselling for 30 students

The petition further adds that while tuition fee for first 68 seats at Rampura Phul college was Rs 2.10 lakh each, the same is around Rs 4.25 lakh for Amritsar college. (File) The petition further adds that while tuition fee for first 68 seats at Rampura Phul college was Rs 2.10 lakh each, the same is around Rs 4.25 lakh for Amritsar college. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday directed Guru Angad Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, to conduct counselling for admission to College of Veterinary Sciences, Rampura Phul in Bathinda, for a group of nearly 30 students who had moved court alleging the university violated and flouted admission rules by not allowing them to participate in counselling for Bathinda college.

A group of nearly 30 students, including 28 who had already got admission in either College of Veterinary Science (GADVASU campus in Ludhiana) or Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar for Bachelors in Veterinary Sciences (Bvsc), had moved court alleging that the varsity did not allow them to participate in the counselling for its third college — College of Veterinary Sciences, Bathinda, which was violation of rules.

Sardavinder Goyal, the counsel for the students, said that the High Court ordered GADVASU to conduct counselling for the petitioners on Monday (January 20) and give them the right to choose Rampura Phul college if they want admission there.

“The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, has ordered that whomsoever among the petitioners is meritorious and wants to opt for Rampura Phul college can participate in the counselling and GADVASU has to conduct fresh counseling for these petitioners on Monday (January 20). They cannot be denied the right to choose third college on basis of merit,” said Goyal.

Giving details of the civil writ petition (CWP), Goyal said that on July 22, 2019 the university conducted counselling for only two of its colleges. However, the petitioners were eligible to participate in counselling for all three colleges not just two.

“When petitioners asked about counselling of third college, officials had said that they would be informed about it. However, suddenly on September 30, 2019, the university published a notice around 4pm calling only ‘fresh students’ for counselling for 80 seats in COVS Rampura Phul. The notice particularly said that students who had already got admission in two others colleges cannot participate in the fresh counselling. More shocking was that counselling was scheduled for same day (January 30) at 9pm due to which even some fresh students could not even reach the venue,” said Goyal.

“The court has now ordered that GADVASU cannot deny petitioners a chance to participate in counselling for the third college and they can choose it if they appear in merit list,” said Goyal.

The petition further adds that while tuition fee for first 68 seats at Rampura Phul college was Rs 2.10 lakh each, the same is around Rs 4.25 lakh for Amritsar college. “Rampura Phul one is a government college while Amritsar one is private. There is huge difference between fee of both colleges and thus it was right of every eligible student to participate in counselling for all three colleges,” said Goyal.

