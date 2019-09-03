HC on removal of Panjab University DSWs: This is a very autocratic way

“This is a very autocratic way,” said the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday while commenting on the happenings pertaining to denial of extension to Deans of Student Welfare (DSWs) at Panjab University as it heard the pleas challenging the alleged decision of Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar of appointing the new DSWs by “overruling” the Senate.

After hearing the arguments, the court said it will pass an order which was not available till late Monday.

During the resumed hearing of the cases seeking a vote by the Senate over the recommendation made by the Syndicate for extension to Professor Emanual Nahar as DSW, Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh, who represents Nahar in the case, submitted that despite not allowing the Senate to vote, the Vice-Chancellor has cited its “decision” while passing an order on appointment of the new DSWs.

The university had removed Professor Nahar and Professor Neena Caplash from their position of DSW on August 22 while citing a purported Senate decision. Nahar and at least four Senators have approached the High Court submitting that the majority of the members were in favour of extension but Kumar closed the proceedings of Senate in haste and called for playing the national anthem, “with the objective of defeating the demand of voting”.

When the court asked the counsel representing the university to produce the Senate decision cited in the order on appointment of new DSWs, Senior Advocate Puneet Bali said there is “no decision” by the Senate. Surprised at the submission, the court asked then on what basis has the order been passed and how it cites the decision of the Senate.

“This order has to be read as it is… He could have said ‘since no decision has been arrived at’,” observed the court, adding that “in legal profession, you all thrive in language” as it questioned the order signed by the Deputy Registrar (Estt.) on authorisation of the V-C. The court observed it can order for a meeting of the Senate in the interim.

On the August 22 order of the university by which the new DSWs were given charge, the court observed that “the order of this nature smacks of prejudice. What was the tearing hurry?”. The order passed by the Deputy Registrar, on directions of the VC, while mentioning Professor Jagat Bhushan as the new DSW also points out that he remains on leave and the charge will be held by Professor Hemant Batra in the meantime.

On the “resolution” passed by 48 Senate members for extension to Nahar, Bali submitted that it was a “self styled letter” and it had no meaning. Gurminder submitted that the “resolution” was passed by the members after Kumar did not allow the Senate to vote and chose to play the national anthem.

While observing that it is an open-and-shut case if there exists a decision of the Senate, the court said, “You cannot have it both ways. Show a decision if there is one. This is a very autocratic way.”

Bali submitted that Nahar has no locus standi to approach the court and he can approach the Chancellor first in case he has any grievance, adding that they “want extension after extension. I (VC) want my own team to have comfort in working”.

As the court was about to dictate the order and asked the PU counsel to make clear his submission — who in turn repeated that there is no decision by the Senate — the court said it will say that the order (of the Deputy Registrar), which premises itself of the Senate decision, will go. Bali submitted that he will pass a better order after the court remarked that he should have passed a better order.

“You cannot argue both ways,” submitted the court, adding that it will call for the status quo. Bali submitted that it will cause “havoc” and create an anomalous situation as the university is about to hold the student elections. While the court said it will pass the order by the evening and Gurminder left the room, Bali continued to argue in a desperate attempt to convince the court from passing any interim directions like calling for a Senate meeting or ordering restoration of previous status in DSW positions.

Second hearing

After the court had adjourned the hearing, the university counsel again approached the court around 4 pm with a “resolution” of the Senate which mentioned that it is “resolved” that extension “be not approved and further necessary arrangements shall be made by the Vice-Chancellor’’. This was in contrast with their previous position stating that there was no resolution or decision by the Senate. During the hearing, the counsel are said to have also told the court that the resolution being claimed to have passed by the 48 Senators for extension is not on record.

The counsel representing Nahar and the Senators produced the CDs apparently showing the “resolution” passed by the 48 Senators for extension to the existing DSWs and argued that the “resolution” brought by the university is not supported by the minutes of the August 22 Senate meeting. Gurminder submitted that the resolution cannot be drawn without the minutes, which are yet to be recorded, being finalised at first.