HC directs AAP govt to ensure fire safety in Delhi schools

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the AAP government to ensure implementation of the Education Department’s circular regarding installation of fire safety systems in all schools in the national capital and to take action against violators.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the Education Department of the Delhi government to take requisite action against the schools which were not adhering to its circular of March 2011 after giving them a proper hearing.

With the direction, the court disposed of two PILs moved by Delhi resident Parminder Singh who had claimed that according to information received under RTI, some private schools of the city lacked fire safety systems and clearances.

The bench also disposed of another plea moved by him that claimed some banquet halls in the city were not adhering to the Delhi Fire Service Act and rules. It directed the city government to take action against all such establishments which were not adhering to the law.

The court made it clear that before taking any action against the halls, a proper hearing has to be given the owners.