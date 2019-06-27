DU admissions 2019: HC declines urgent hearing of plea seeking stay on St Stephen’s College interviews

DU admissions 2019: The Delhi High Court (HC) on Wednesday declined to give an early hearing to a plea seeking an interim stay on the interview process for admissions of Christian students to St Stephen’s college of Delhi University (DU).



A vacation bench of Justices Jyoti Singh and Manoj Ohri said the matter was already listed before the single judge on July 2 and, therefore, there was no urgency.



Taking note of the view expressed by the bench, the petition — which also challenged the single judge’s June 12 decision not to interfere with the interview process— was withdrawn by the petitioner N P Ashley who is a teacher as well as a member of the college’s Governing Body.



Ashley’s lawyer, advocate Sunil Mathews, had sought an urgent hearing as the admission interviews, were scheduled to commence from Friday, June 28. Meanwhile, the admit cards or call-letter for the interview are available at the website.



However, the bench refused to hear it, saying that the single judge on June 12 while listing the matter for hearing on July 2 had noted that interviews would commence before that.



By the June 12 order, the high court had refused to stay the interview process for admission of Christian students in St Stephen’s college.



The order had come on a petition filed by three teachers of the college against the inclusion of a member of the institution’s Supreme Council in the interview panel for the selection of Christian students.



The teacher-members of the college’s Governing Body — Ashley, Abhishek Singh and Nandita Narain — have challenged a decision taken by the Supreme Council at its meeting on March 12.

