HC asks DU to expedite evaluation of papers of undergraduate students

The case was hearing a case pertaining to results of final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students of Delhi University.

THE DELHI HIGH Court Tuesday ordered the Delhi University to write to principals of all affiliated colleges to expedite evaluation of papers of final-year undergraduate students so the results can be declared preferably within the first week of October. The varsity told the court it may not be possible to declare the results within the time frame; it had earlier said the results would be declared by October-end.

Since students had the option to either upload answer scripts on a portal or to email them, university officials informed the court there has been some duplication and 30 percent of integration between the submissions made to the email and portal has been done. The court was also told that 50 percent of papers sent through the portal have been evaluated. The court adjourned the matter for hearing on September 23 for the university to provide the court with a firm date of declaration of results of undergraduate students.

The university Tuesday told the division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad that it will declare and upload the results of those postgraduate students, on or before September 28, who have to apply for admission in foreign universities and have requested for the results on priority through email. The students can submit their requests through email for the purpose till September 18, as per the order.

“The said result shall be uploaded on the web portal of Delhi University,” the court said, adding that certificates will also be signed digitally without any rider that the said result will be provisional in nature.

The court was informed that over 900 emails have been received from students, who require the results urgently for admissions either in foreign universities or Indian universities. Out of the mails which have been sorted out, the court was told, 277 relate to final-year undergraduate students who propose to travel abroad for further students and 15 such requests have come from final-year postgraduate students.

Regarding the undergraduate students, the university’s officiating Dean (examination) Professor D S Rawat told the court that comfort letters, which contain the provisional results of the students, will be issued to the concerned foreign universities on priority basis depending on the cutoff dates. The court ordered the university to address a confirmation email to students too once such communication has been made between it and the foreign university.

