HC allows Delhi University to conduct online Open Book exams

Delhi University is scheduled to conduct the open book examinations from August 10. File Photo Delhi University is scheduled to conduct the open book examinations from August 10. File Photo

The High Court Friday has today allowed Delhi University to conduct the online Open Book Examination for final year undergraduate students. The court earlier directed varsity to provide writers for visually-impaired students at common service centres (CSCs) for the online examinations. The CSCs have been set up for those students who do not have the infrastructure to appear for the OBE. The court also agreed for provisional admission to students in PG courses.

Delhi High Court has allowed Delhi University to conduct Online Open Book Examination for final year students. @IndianExpress — Anand Mohan (@mohanreports) August 7, 2020

The university is scheduled to conduct the open book examinations from August 10. The students who could not appear for the exams will given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations likely to be held in September.

DU teachers and students, irrespective of their political ideology, have opposed the OBE and asked that it be scrapped as it was “discriminatory”. As per a survey conducted, around 68 per cent students have opposed the online exams.

The UGC’s indicative calendar had prescribed that universities conduct their final-year or end-semester examination from July 1 to July 15 and declare their results by the end of the month. However, on June 24, the MHRD asked the UGC to reconsider it due to rising COVID-19 cases. Based on the recommendations by a Committee, on July 6, the UGC decided against recommending cancellation of exams, instead advising universities to hold exams by end of September.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd