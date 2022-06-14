HBSE Haryana Board withholds 10th, 12th results of some schools over fake SLC certificates

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has withheld the class 10 and 12 results 2022 of certain schools on account of bogus school leaving certificates (SLC). BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh and Secretary Krishna Kumar disclosed in a press conference that the Haryana Board 10, 12 result 2022 is currently cancelled for schools in multiple districts due to bogus SLC certificates.

Dr Singh added that after verification, the SLC certificates of 778 students of 92 non-state permanent-temporary recognized schools of Class 10 and 14 students of eight government schools have been found bogus. Similarly, the SLC certificates of 73 students of 40 non-state permanent-temporary recognized schools of Class 12 and two students of two government schools were found to be bogus.

He further informed the Board officials to get the physical verification of the SLC and certificates uploaded along with the enrollment return of the students of the state and non-government permanent/temporary recognized class 9 to 12 class of other states of Haryana state.

While forming the team, the verification work was done manually by sending it to various states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Union Territory of Chandigarh, while campaigning on a war footing. Apart from this, verification of SLC and certificates of candidates of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Nepal etc. has been done through e-mail.