HBSE Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th improvement exam admit card 2019 released, how to download

HBSE 10th, 12th improvement exam admit card 2019: The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- bseh.org.in.

HBSE 10th, 12th improvement exam admit card 2019: The improvement examination will be conducted from July 26

HBSE 10th, 12th improvement exam admit card 2019: The Board of School Education Haryana has released the admit card for the improvement examinations of the Secondary and Senior Secondary Board.

The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- bseh.org.in. The improvement examination will be conducted from July 26, 2019.

The Secondary and Senior Secondary supplementary examination will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm for the candidates who appeared for the examination under the annual system.

The Board of School Education Haryana declared the board results for Class 10 on May 21, 2018. Over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the result of which is available at the websites, bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. The HBSE 10th examination was conducted from March 8 to March 31 by the Haryana Board. Nearly 1.62 lakh students have flunked this year.

A total of 1,97,873 boys appeared for the examination and 94,202 passed and out of 1,66,27 females examinees, 92,384 passed. Compartment examination will be held for those students who have failed to clear a subject during their board exams. The official further said that the registration date for the compartment examination is already over.

