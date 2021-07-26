HBSE Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2021 declared, 100% pass percentage

BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) today declared the class 12 results 2021. The HBSE result was declared via press conference at 3:30 pm. Out of a total of 2,27,585 candidates of (regular) examination, the results of 2,21,263 candidates have been declared. A total of 1,14,416 boys and 1,06,847 girls have passed the class 12 exams.

The result of about 1,338 candidates was not clear in the result certificate due to which the result late due to eligibility (RLE) has been declared for such candidates. In view of the interest of the students, the board has issued 15 days’ notice to such schools. The final result for such candidates will be issued after getting the pending result decision/verification done. If the school fails to get the decision/verification done within three months, the result of the candidate will be cancelled.

The results of a total of 5,605 candidates of the Swayampati examination have also been declared, in which, 3,893 are boys and 1,782 are girls.

Haryana board class 12 students can check their results on the official websites — bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in. Students can alternatively check their results on the mobile app ‘Board of School Education Haryana’.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2021: How to check

This year, the BSEH did not conduct class 12 board examinations due to the prevailing Covid19 pandemic. Previously, the exams were to be conducted from April 20 till May 31 which were postponed. However, the state goverment later announced the cancellation of exams.

As the exams were cancelled, the Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) released the special evaluation criteria for calculating the result of class 12 students. As per the official notification, the class 12 marks will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in class 10 and 11 final examinations and the internal assessment marks.

The class 12 result declared today is based on the evaluation criteria as per which 30 per cent weightage has been given to the overall marks of class 10 final exam and 10 per cent weightage to class 11 final exams. The rest 60 per cent weightage has been given to the marks scored in class 12 internal assessment and practicals conducted by the schools.