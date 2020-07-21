HBSE Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2020: How to check via websites, app

BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2020: Check result at bseh.org.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2020: Check result at bseh.org.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

HBSE/ BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2020: The Haryana Board of School Eduacation, Bhiwani (BSEH) will announce the class 12 arts, commerce, science stream result today. A total of 2.25 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check their results through the website- bseh.org.in, apart from it, via the mobile app- ‘Board of School Education Haryana’. The result will be released around 5 pm today.

Like other state boards, the BSEH is releasing the result without conducting the pending exams. For the cancelled papers, the board has decided to evaluate the candidates on the basis of average marks of the subjects for which exams were conducted.

The class 12 result is quite important for students who will take admission for various undergraduate courses. Though the students will not get their hard copy of the mark sheets as the schools are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, but they can download the provisional mark sheet from the website. The mark sheet can be used for offline/ online admission in colleges.

Apart from the official website and app, the students can also register at indianexpress.com to get the latest and verified updates related to result and get their results on registered email or SMS.

BSEH Haryana Board 12th result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

How to check BSEH 12th result via app

Step 1: Visit the Google play store, and download ‘Board of school education Haryana’ app

Step 2: Register with your name, mail id and roll number

Step 3: Click on the download result link

Step 4: Fill up the required filed

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

In the class 10th result declared earlier this month, a total of 64.59 per cent students cleared the exam. Rishita from Hisar has topped the exam with full 500 marks out of 500.

Last year, a total of 74.4 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully. The pass percentage also witnessed a steady increase in the last five years- which was 63.84 per cent in 2018, 64.5 per cent n 2017, 62.4 per cent in 2016 and 53.87 per cent in 2015.

