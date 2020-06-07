HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2020 date, time updates: How will marks be calculated?

BSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 at bseh.org (Representational image) BSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 at bseh.org (Representational image)

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE), Bhiwani will declare the result for class 10 board exams on June 8, Monday. While the board has not declared the exact time of the declaration, it is being expected between 11am to 2 pm at the official website, bseh.org.in. The BSEH result is declared without conducting all the board exams which have left many students in a state of confusion over how the result will be calculated.

Clarifying these doubts, the Haryana Board chairperson Jagbir Singh informed that the result will be based on evaluation of four subjects and the fifth exam for science subject which could not be conducted will be marked on the basis of average marks scored by the candidates. However, students who wish to opt for science subject in class 11 will have to appear for the science exam later.

No dates have been announced for the science exams and it is likely that it would be held at the school level, however, details can be expected at the time of declaration of the results. Meanwhile, the class 12 exams which were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown will be held again from July 1 to July 15. The exam dates of the exam or subject-wise schedule will be released 10 days in advance.

Since nearly, 3.7 lakh students will be appearing for the exam and hence checking the result, students can also check their result alternatively via indianexpress.com. To get updates on the result date, declaration and other related information students can fill their details in the box given below and click on register

To pass the Haryana Board exams, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.

Last year, only 57.39 per cent students could clear the Haryana Board class 10 exam. Those who fail in one or two subjects have an option of appearing in compartmental or improvement examination, however, the sate of these exams is not clear considering the COVID-19 situation.

