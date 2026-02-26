Haryana Board Class 10 Maths paper leaked on WhatsApp, FIR filed against invigilators

Officials said an FIR has been registered and departmental action initiated after the Class 10 Haryana Board mathematics question paper leaked from an examination centre in Charkhi Dadri on Wednesday.
The leak was detected while the Secondary (Class 10th) Mathematics examination was being conducted across the state. Using the security features printed on the question paper, including alphanumeric codes and QR markings, officials traced the source of the breach to Government Senior Secondary School, Ranila-02, in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana.
The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) stated that the Mathematics paper was received on the HBSE Chairman’s official WhatsApp number at around 1.56 pm. Following this, a detailed probe was launched.
The Deputy Commissioner of Charkhi Dadri confirmed that a case was registered against the candidates and invigilators allegedly involved in the leak at Ranila.
The incident has since been referred to the Education Department, which assured that all staff members found responsible will be suspended. “Strict action will be taken against those involved in irregularities,” a Board official said.
According to HBSE, 10 cases of unfair means were reported in the Mathematics exam across the state: one each in Karnal, Palwal and Nuh, two each in Rohtak and Sonipat, and three in Charkhi Dadri.
The Mathematics examination was held at 1,372 centres, with 2,89,003 candidates appearing. In addition, 980 student-teachers appeared for the DElEd first-year re-appear paper on the same day.
Flying squads deployed by HBSE carried out inspections at centres in Sonipat, Rohtak and Gurugram. These squads reported that exams were being conducted peacefully at other centres, with no major irregularities.
In separate actions, two invigilators were relieved of duty: one at a centre in Narnaul for being posted in his own school and another in Sonipat for alleged negligence during the exam.
HBSE reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against cheating. “Our technical systems are strong and any such incident is taken up immediately,” the Haryana Board chairman said, adding that strict monitoring and enforcement will continue for the remaining papers. The next set of exams, including Senior Secondary Political Science and DElEd re-appear tests, are scheduled for February 27 at over 1,158 centres.
