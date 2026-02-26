Haryana Board Class 10 Maths paper leaked on WhatsApp, FIR filed against invigilators

Officials said an FIR has been registered and departmental action initiated after the Class 10 Haryana Board mathematics question paper leaked from an examination centre in Charkhi Dadri on Wednesday.

The leak was detected while the Secondary (Class 10th) Mathematics examination was being conducted across the state. Using the security features printed on the question paper, including alphanumeric codes and QR markings, officials traced the source of the breach to Government Senior Secondary School, Ranila-02, in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana.

The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) stated that the Mathematics paper was received on the HBSE Chairman’s official WhatsApp number at around 1.56 pm. Following this, a detailed probe was launched.