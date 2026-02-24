Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2026 begin tomorrow; over 5 lakh candidates to appear

Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) will begin the Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations across the state from February 25. The Haryana Board has completed all preparations for the smooth conduct of the February–March 2026 examinations.

On the first day, the Senior Secondary, academic and open school, English examination will be held. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

This year, around 5,66,411 candidates will appear for the Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations at 1,431 centres across Haryana. Of these, 2,96,593 are boys and 2,69,818 are girls. The Haryana Board has issued admit cards to all eligible candidates. Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without a valid admit card.