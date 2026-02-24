Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2026 begin tomorrow; over 5 lakh candidates to appear

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) will begin the Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations across the state from February 25. The Haryana Board has completed all preparations for the smooth conduct of the February–March 2026 examinations.
On the first day, the Senior Secondary, academic and open school, English examination will be held. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.
This year, around 5,66,411 candidates will appear for the Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations at 1,431 centres across Haryana. Of these, 2,96,593 are boys and 2,69,818 are girls. The Haryana Board has issued admit cards to all eligible candidates. Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without a valid admit card.
In its notice, the Haryana Board has said that students have been directed to reach their examination centres at least 30 minutes before the start of the paper. Admit cards must carry the required signatures as per the instructions. Candidates have also been advised not to laminate their admit cards. The use of electronic items such as mobile phones, calculators and smart watches is strictly prohibited inside the examination centres.
The board has introduced enhanced security measures this year. Question papers carry alpha-numeric codes, QR codes and hidden security features to track any unauthorised circulation. Most centres will function under CCTV surveillance. Strict action will be taken if any case of paper leak or unfair means is detected.
Additionally, to ensure fair conduct of the exams, the Haryana Board has constituted 320 flying squads for surprise inspections. Section 163 has been imposed around all examination centres to maintain law and order. Photocopy shops and coaching centres near exam venues will remain closed during examination hours.
The board has advised students to remain calm and revise regularly. Maintaining a healthy routine and taking short breaks during study hours have also been recommended to manage exam stress.
Meanwhile, the Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) re-appear examinations will also begin from February 25. A total of 5,356 student-teachers are expected to appear for the D El Ed examinations across designated centres in the state.
