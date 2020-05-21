BSEH Haryana Class 10 result not releasing this month: Official

Haryana board has yet to decide the result dates of class 10 exams. Representational image/ file Haryana board has yet to decide the result dates of class 10 exams. Representational image/ file

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will not announce the results of class 10 examination this month. The board chairman Jagbir Singh told indianexpress.com that the postponed Science paper is yet to be conducted, and the results of the class 10 examination will be announced following that.

BSEH will soon decide the dates of the postponed examinations — which includes only Science paper of class 10, and other pending papers of class 12.

The board earlier decided not to conduct the other remaining examinations of class 10 apart from science. “The board will only conduct the science paper, but will not conduct other papers taking note of the situation. If any student wishes to appear in any paper they will have to send an application. BSEH will consider conducting examinations on the basis of the developing situation,” board chairman Jagbir Singh said earlier.

The class 12 examination is left with chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology /entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES.

The evaluation process of the class 10 examination has been completed by April 22, and the teachers submitted the answer sheets at 39 centres in the state, the chairman said.

Nearly, 3.71 lakh candidates had registered for the board examination this year. The students can check the result at the website, bseh.org.in, once declared.

