Declared! Haryana Board 12th Result 2019: How to check score at bse.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2019, BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2019: In a surprise move, the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH), Bhiwani has declared the results of class 12. Candidates can now check their results through the official website – bseh.org.in. The result is also be available at indiaresults.com.
LIVE UPDATES | HBSE Haryana Board 12th result 2019
This year, as many as 7,65,549 candidates appeared for the exams across 1728 exam centres. While every year, the BSEH officials announce the result of class 10 and class 12 examinations, this year they have decided to announce the results separately.
Read | BSEH HBSE 12th result date and time
BSEH 12th results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Log in to the official website – bseh.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, check the ‘what’s new’ section
Step 3: Click on Class 12th results 2019
Step 4: A new page will open
IN PICTURE | Haryana Board HBSE 12th result 2019 declared
Step 5: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details
Step 6: The results will be displayed
Step 7: Download and take a print out
For Class 10, a total of 3,85,227 students registered for the exams. For Class 12, as many as 2,15,484 students appeared for the exams in both regular re-appear categories.
Last year the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) had announced the results of Class 10 and Class 12 on May 20. The secondary exams were taken by 3.83 lakh students with over 2.46 lakh appeared for their class 12 exams from March 7 to April 2. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School registered.