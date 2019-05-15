HBSE BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2019 declared @bseh.org.in HIGHLIGHTS: Re-evaluation of marksheet is open for next 20 days

HBSE 12th Result 2019, BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2019 @bseh.org.in HIGHLIGHTS: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani has declared the class 12 board exam result today at its official website, bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board senior secondary exams were conducted from March 7 to April 3.
Read | HBSE Haryana Board 12th result: How to download?
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the class 12 link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear
The result will also be available at the partner website, indiaresult.com. To be considered pass, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each of the subjects. Those who fail in two subjects will be given second chance in the form of a supplementary or compartment exam, else one will be declared failed.
Haryana Board Class 12 result: Top 3 in BSEH Commerce Stream
Palak of Hisar district is the topper in the commerce stream of Board of School Education Haryana Class 12 results with a total of 494 marks out of 500. The second position is held by Tamanna Gupta of Fatehabad district with 493 marks. Monika of Hisar district holds the third position in the commerce stream of Haryana Board 12th with 491 marks.
Haryana Board Class 12 result: Top 3 in Arts Stream
Shiv Kumar of Palwal and Shivani Vats of Faridabad is the topper in arts stream of Board of School Education Haryana Class 12 results with a total of 494 marks out of 500. The second position is held by Mansi of Faridabad district with 492 marks. Geeta of Rewari district holds the third position in the arts stream of Haryana Board 12th with 491 marks.
Haryana Board Class 12 result: Top 3 in Science Stream
Deepak of Bhiwani is the topper in science stream with a total of 497 marks out of 500. He is also the overall topper of the Board of School Education Haryana Class 12 results. The second position is held by Muskan Bhardwaj of Jhajjar with 492 marks. Gifty of Rewari district holds the third position in the science stream of Haryana Board 12th with 490 marks.
Haryana Board: Fee for back paper
Private students can pay Rs 700 as a fee to apply for back paper from May 25 to June 13, 2019. In case, a student fails to apply within the given time frame, he or she can still apply by paying an extra late fee of Rs 100 from June 14 to June 18, 2019. Similarly, an additional late fee of Rs 300 can be paid to apply from June 19 to June 23, 2019, and a late fee of Rs 1000 from June 24 to June 28, 2019.
Application for re-evaluation of marksheet active for next 20 days
The online application for the re-evaluation or re-examination of answer sheets began on the official website of the Haryana Board. The service will be open for up to 20 days from the date of declaration of results.
Distant learning result is 57.61 per cent
The passing percentage of the students in the distant learning programme of the Haryana Board class 12 exam is 57.61 per cent. A total of 19,144 private students enrolled in the programme, out of which 11,028 have managed to clear the exam.
Pass percentage for schools
The pass percentage for state government schools is 76.39% while that of private schools is 72.61%. The pass percentage for rural candidates is 75.74% and that of urban candidates is 71.83%.
1,91,527 students appeared for the examination
1,91,527 students appeared for the examination, out of which 1,42,640 have passed, 29,688 have secured compartment and 19,199 students failed in the examination.
With 497 marks, Deepak tops the Haryana Board class 12 result
Deepak of Govt Sr Sec School, Bhawani Khera scored 497 marks out of 500 to top the Haryana Board 12th result. He is from Science stream.
Passing percentage touched at 74.4%
Haryana 12th results 2019: Passing criteria
In order to get the certificate of qualification, a candidate must qualify all the five subjects of the external examination in each semester separately. To pass the exam, one has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate of the external examination and separately in the practicals that are being conducted by the school. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) usually conducts the Classes 10 and 12 compartment/ improvement examination in July for improvement.
HBSE 10th result answer sheet
To receive the photocopy of the answer sheets, the students have to apply within 60 days of result declaration. For answer copy, they have to pay Rs 500 and fill the undertaking form available on the official website.
District-wise performance in 2018
District Rewari gave the best performance with 72.43 pass percentage, followed by Kaithal district with 70.40 pass percentage. At third position is Jind district with 69.05 pass percentage. The worst performance has been recorded by district Palwal with 44.64 pass percentage
Result on website shortly
The result will be available on the official website in 30 minutes. Students should keep their hall tickets ready to view the same. They will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — bseh.org.in. In case due to heavy traffic candidates are unable to open the same, they may also check the results at third party website , indiaresults.com
Students can avail facilities of Digital locker
This year, for the first time, the Haryana Board has decided to keep the passing certificate safe in the digital locker, which can be downloaded from the board's website as per the requirement.
BSEH 12th result 2019 at 3 pm: How to check via app
Besides websites, the result will also be available on the mobile app that was prepared by the Haryana Board. For that, the students have to go to the Google Play Store on their mobile and search for app Education Board Bhiwani Haryana. After downloading it, they can enter their roll number and check their result.
HBSE 12th results pass percentage
This year's pass percentage is 63.84 with girls outshone boys by scoring 72.38 pass percentage while boys registered 57.10 per cent. A total of 2,22,388 candidates appeared for their Senior Secondary (Academic) examination with as many as 1,41,973 have passed the exam and 49,163 students have got compartment.
Upcoming D.L.Ed examination evaluation
The Board is also taking measures to make the online evaluation of the upcoming examination of D.L.Ed Secondary and Senior Secondary (academic, re-appear, open school) July 2019. Those candidates who want a duplicate certificate would be able to get them online. They would be able to get all these facilities through the common service centres from home, which would save their time and money, said he. Moreover, the verification of certificates of job applicants will be done online in Haryana.
How much students appeared for open school exam
Around 1,00,145 class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 64,693 class 12 students gave exam in March-April. There were 22,464 supervisors and 1,728 superintendents of police appointed for the board exams along with 350 flying squads.
How to check HBSE 12th result via SMS
In case the website's server is down or if you are facing some issue, the result can also be obtained via SMS. In order to check BSEH Class 12th 2019 result through cell phone, SMS - HB12<space>ROLLNUMBER - to 56263.
Haryana Class 12th results 2019: Supply exams
Results will be announced for all the three streams, ie. Arts, Science and Commerce. Once the result is out, dates for the supplementary exams will also be announced by the Board. Those who do not perform as per the expectations or are unsatisfied with their scores can appear for the improvement exams.
Security measures taken
The Board’s chairman Jagbir Singh had informed that this year, despite taking strict measures, 4,976 cases of cheating have been reported. There were 22,815 supervisors and 1,758 superintendents of police appointed for the board exams along with 334 flying squads.
Major goof-up last year
In a major embarrassment last year, the Board of School Education, Haryana was forced to withdraw its Class 10th result hours after announcing it. The result was withdrawn after the Board realised a goof up in compilation of marks that led to the wrong merit list being announced. Two officers of the Board were held responsible for the mistake in compiling the results. Both were placed under suspension and the revised merit list was declared after four hours. At the first instance, marks of 1023 students, who had scored 100 marks in various subjects, were counted incorrectly during the compilation of result. As a result, the state topper, as declared in the revised merit list issued later, featured no where in the bungled merit list.
HBSE Class 12th results 2019: Result declaration time
The results of Class 12 examinations will be released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) today at around 3 pm. The exams were conducted in March and around 2,46,462 students had appeared for the same. Also, the result of Class 10th examination is expected to be released by May 21 and a total of 3,83,499 students had appeared for it.
HBSE 12th results 2019: Where to check
Once released, students will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — bseh.org.in. In case due to heavy traffic candidates are unable to open the same, they may also check the results at third party websites, examresults.net/haryana, indiaresults.com. They should kep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to check the scores.
Less cheating cases this year
The HBSE registered nearly 4,976 unfair means cases (UMC) during the Class 12 and 10 exams. The cases of cheating this year were less than the previous year when the board caught 5,300 students cheating during the exams. Also, in Class 10, a total of 3,83,499 students had appeared this year. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the open school appeared this time.
Haryana Class 10th, 12th results: At a glance 2017
In 2017, about 2.50 lakh applicants appeared for the Class 12 exams of which, 1.19 lakh were boys and 92,655 were girls. The overall pass percentage was 64.5 per cent. In Class 10, 3.18 lakh students attended the exam, including 1.75 lakh boys and 1.43 lakh girls. The overall pass percentage was better of rural schools students (66.92 per cent) in comparison to urban school students (60.26 per cent). Also, the Class 12 board results were better for government schools as compared to private schools.
Result to be out shortly
The result will be announced in an hour. Last year, the pass percentage of government schools was 65.57 per cent while that of private schools was 63.16 per cent.
About the Board
The Haryana Board of School Education was established in 1969. The Board conducts the examinations at the middle, matric (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels, twice a year, in the state of Haryana through its affiliated schools.
How many candidates appeared in the exam this year
This year, as many as 7,65,549 candidates appeared for the exams across 1728 exam centres. While every year, the BSEH officials announce the result of class 10 and class 12 examinations, this year they have decided to announce the results separately.
How to check via indiaresult.com
The result will also be available at the partner website, indiaresult.com