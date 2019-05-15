HBSE BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2019 declared @bseh.org.in HIGHLIGHTS: Re-evaluation of marksheet is open for next 20 days

HBSE 12th Result 2019, BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2019 @bseh.org.in HIGHLIGHTS: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani has declared the class 12 board exam result today at its official website, bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board senior secondary exams were conducted from March 7 to April 3.

Read | HBSE Haryana Board 12th result: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the class 12 link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

The result will also be available at the partner website, indiaresult.com. To be considered pass, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each of the subjects. Those who fail in two subjects will be given second chance in the form of a supplementary or compartment exam, else one will be declared failed.