HBSE Haryana Board to announce 10th result 2020: How to check score

HBSE BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2020: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is likely to release the result of class 10 examination today. The board chairman Jagbir Singh told indianexpress.com that the secondary exam result can be announced today at 8 pm. “The board may announce the result at 8 pm today. The result sheet is ready, just waiting for a confirmation from the technical team. If delayed, the result will be announced tomorrow at 11 am,” the chairman said. The board will also release the merit list, and the press conference will be conducted to announce the result, the chairman said.

Around 3.71 lakh candidates had applied to appear in the board examination this year. Once declared, the students can check the result at the website, bseh.org.in. Alternatively, students can also register with indianexpress.com for the latest result updates and get their results at the email address or phone number registered with us. To do so, candidates need to fill in the details given in the box below and click submit.

HBSE, BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, take a print out

Students can take the print out of the result, it will act as a provisional mark sheet. The final mark sheet will be released by the school later.

