HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 result 2022: How to check score card

HBSE Haryana Board 12th result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani‘s Chairman Jagbir Sharma will announce the BSEH class 12 boards result today. The senior secondary or intermediate exams results will be announced via press conference at 2:30 pm by the HBSE chairman Dr Jagbir Singh. However, the HBSE Class 12 result link will be active once the result is announced. Candidates who appeared for the board exams can check their results at the official website — bseh.org.in.

The Haryana board HBSE class 12 theory papers were conducted from March 30 to April 27, and the practical exams were held from March 21 to March 28, 2022. Nearly 2,90,000 students appeared for the class exams this year, out of which 2,51,000 were regular students.

HBSE 12th result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the website – bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link.

Step 3: Enter details such as registration number and roll number.

Step 4: The result will then appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Alternatively, students can also check their results on the mobile app ‘Board of School Education Haryana’.

Haryana BSEH Class 12 result: How to check through app

Step 1: Open the Google Playstore on your phone.

Step 2: Type and download ‘Board of School Education Haryana’ app.

Step 3: Register on the app with your – name, roll number, and email id.

Step 4: Click on the ‘download result’ link and fill the required details.

Step 5: The result will then appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Last year, the BSEH did not conduct the board exams citing the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. The students were evaluated on an alternate assessment criteria. Out of a total of 2,27,585 candidates who registered for the examination, the results of 2,21,263 candidates was declared. Of which 1,14,416 were boys and 1,06,847 were girls. A hundred percent passing percentage was recorded in 2021.