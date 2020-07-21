BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2020: When and where to check

The results are expected to be released around 5 pm in the evening. Representational image/ file The results are expected to be released around 5 pm in the evening. Representational image/ file

HBSE/BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2020: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the state class 12 results on July 21. The results are expected to be released around 5 pm at bseh.org.in. The senior secondary exams were scheduled to be held in March but it was disrupted due to Covid-19 outbreak. The pending exams were scheduled to be held in July but due to a steady rise in the Covid-19 graph, the government decided against conducting it.

To pass the class 12 exam, a candidate has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate in the five compulsory subjects they’ve appeared for. They also need to clear the practical exams that are conducted by the school.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the board has decided to evaluate the candidates on the basis of average marks of the subjects for which exams were conducted.

BSEH Haryana Class 10 results 2020: When and where to check

Once released, students can check their scores online at the board’s official website bseh.org.in. Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com for the same. In order to complete the registration, one needs to fill the box below.

The state recorded 74.48 passing percent in the previous term, with the girls outperforming the boys. As per the data available, female candidates had recorded 82.58 passing percentage compared to boys’ 68.01.

The board had released the state class 10 results around 8 pm in the evening on July 10. A total of 64.59 per cent students cleared the class 10 exams and like the previous trends, female candidates again outperformed the male.

Rishita, student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Hisar has topped the exam with 500 marks. A total of five students secured the second position with 499 marks. They are Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh, Ankita. Two students bagged the third position- Chahak, Rohit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd