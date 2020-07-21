HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced soon, check direct link

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 21, 2020 2:13:04 pm
HBSE BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board, Bhiwani will announce the result of the class 12 exam on Tuesday, June 21. A total of 2.25 lakh students who had appeared in the Arts, Commerce, Science stream exam will get their result through the website- bseh.org.in.

The ongoing senior secondary exam in March was postponed, and later cancelled due to a steady rise in the Covid-19 graph. The pending exam was cancelled for the 20 major papers of chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology/ entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES.

For the cancelled papers, the board has decided to evaluate the candidates on the basis of average marks of the subjects for which exams were conducted.

Apart from the website, the result will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’ The app is available for Android users only through Play Store. In the class 10th result declared earlier this month, a total of 64.59 per cent students cleared the exam.

BSEH 12th result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be available at bseh.org.in, check updates on pass percentage, toppers 

14:13 (IST)21 Jul 2020
Minimum passing marks

To pass the class 12 exam, a candidate has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate in the five compulsory subjects they’ve appeared for. They also need to clear the practical exams that are conducted by the school. 

13:45 (IST)21 Jul 2020
Websites to check results

As per reports, a total of 2.25 lakh students had appeared in the Arts, Commerce, Science stream exams this year. The candidates can check their result through the website- bseh.org.in.  

13:41 (IST)21 Jul 2020
Hello and welcome!

Good afternoon everyone, the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board, Bhiwani will announce the result of the class 12 exam today. The results for the same are expected to be released around 5 pm in the evening. Stay tuned for further updates! 

 

BSEH 12th result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: To get results through the website- bseh.org.in, candidates need to click on the download result link. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, a total of 74.48 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully. The pass percentage also witnessed a steady increase in the last five years -- from 63.84 per cent in 2018, 64.5 per cent n 2017, 62.4 per cent in 2016 and 53.87 per cent in 2015.

