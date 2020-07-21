HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced soon, check direct link

A total of 2.25 lakh students who had appeared in the Arts, Commerce, Science stream exam A total of 2.25 lakh students who had appeared in the Arts, Commerce, Science stream exam

HBSE BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board, Bhiwani will announce the result of the class 12 exam on Tuesday, June 21. A total of 2.25 lakh students who had appeared in the Arts, Commerce, Science stream exam will get their result through the website- bseh.org.in.

The ongoing senior secondary exam in March was postponed, and later cancelled due to a steady rise in the Covid-19 graph. The pending exam was cancelled for the 20 major papers of chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology/ entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES.

For the cancelled papers, the board has decided to evaluate the candidates on the basis of average marks of the subjects for which exams were conducted.

Apart from the website, the result will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’ The app is available for Android users only through Play Store. In the class 10th result declared earlier this month, a total of 64.59 per cent students cleared the exam.