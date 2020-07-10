Haryana Board Class 10th topper scores 100%, pass percentage at a three-year high

Haryna Board result 2020 at bseh.org Haryna Board result 2020 at bseh.org

After cancelling the result twice, the Haryana Board or Board of School Education (BSEH) has given a surprise declaration of class 10 board examination results today. From over 3 lakh students who appeared for the exam, as many as 64.59 per cent have cleared it. The pass percentage has reached 64.59 per cent, a steady rise from 57.39 per cent in 2019 and 51.5 per cent in 2018.

Rishika from Hisar has topped the exam with full 500 marks out of 500. She has not only surpassed the 3.37 lakh students who appeared for the exam but has also scored the highest ever result of 100 per cent. Overall too, girls have made the state proud. Not only have more girls passed the boards but the top three slots are also reserved by females.

Girls scored a pass percentage of 69.86 per cent while as many as 60.27 per cent boys passed this year. In 2019, as many as 62 per cent of girl students who appeared for the exam cleared it; as compared to 53 per cent boys. In 2018, the pass percentage of girls was 55.34 per cent girls and 47.6 per cent boys cleared the exam.

The second rank is held by five females – Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Swanat, Sneh, and Ankita all of whom got 499 out of 500. For rank three there is a tie between nine students, eight of whom are girls. The rank three holders have got 498 marks. A total of 15 students shared top three ranks.

Of the 3,37,691 students who attended the exam, as many as 2,18,120 passed the boards while 87,070 students have failed it. The board will hold a compartmental exam for a total of 32,501 students. The compartment exams are a second chance for those who fail in one or two subjects. The dates of these exams are not yet disclosed. Several state boards including Telangana have promoted the students who were to appear for supplementary exams as the exams could not take place due to the coronavirus.

The private schools have performed better than government-run schools. As many as 69.51 per cent of students from private schools cleared the exam while for the govt-run schools the pass percentage was 59.74 per cent.

Geographically, urban regions performed slightly better as 65 per cent students from urban area passed the Haryana Board 10th exam against 64.39 per cent in rural areas.

