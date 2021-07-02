scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 02, 2021
Most Read

BSEH Haryana Board Class 12 result updates

"The result is tentatively scheduled to be released around July 20-25," an official from the BSEH told indianexpress.com on Friday. To prepare the result, the details of the candidates and the marks are being collected from the respective schools.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2021 6:53:13 pm
bseh, bseh class 12 result, class 12 result 2021Haryana schools have to include class 11 marks obtained by the students in total marks. (Graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) had cancelled class 12 board exams in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation across the state and country. The board will release the class 12 result after the third week of July.

“The result is tentatively scheduled to be released around July 20-25,” an official from the BSEH told indianexpress.com on Friday. To prepare the result, the details of the candidates and the marks are being collected from the respective schools.

Read | HBSE Haryana Board Class 10 result 2021 announced, all students declared pass 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Recently, BSEH president, Jagbir Singh had said that the schools must submit the students’ marks on the board’s official website from June 28-July 6 using the official login id and password.

The lists of secondary students whose records are to be uploaded by the schools are being sent on the e-mail of the schools. The concerned schools have to record the year/session/ serial number of the candidate passing the secondary class and the name of the district and school.

Apart from this, the list of such candidates who have passed class 10 from other states is also being sent on the e-mail of the respective schools, the secondary class pass certificate of such candidates (with grading, grade marks table) uploaded. Along with the year of passing/session/serial number and name of the state board, schools also have to submit subject wise information of the total marks obtained in secondary class.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 02: Latest News

Advertisement