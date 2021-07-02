BSEH Haryana Board Class 12 result updates

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) had cancelled class 12 board exams in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation across the state and country. The board will release the class 12 result after the third week of July.

“The result is tentatively scheduled to be released around July 20-25,” an official from the BSEH told indianexpress.com on Friday. To prepare the result, the details of the candidates and the marks are being collected from the respective schools.

Recently, BSEH president, Jagbir Singh had said that the schools must submit the students’ marks on the board’s official website from June 28-July 6 using the official login id and password.

The lists of secondary students whose records are to be uploaded by the schools are being sent on the e-mail of the schools. The concerned schools have to record the year/session/ serial number of the candidate passing the secondary class and the name of the district and school.

Apart from this, the list of such candidates who have passed class 10 from other states is also being sent on the e-mail of the respective schools, the secondary class pass certificate of such candidates (with grading, grade marks table) uploaded. Along with the year of passing/session/serial number and name of the state board, schools also have to submit subject wise information of the total marks obtained in secondary class.